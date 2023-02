Erdoğan: Türkiye positive on Finland's NATO bid, not Sweden's

Türkiye looks positively on Finland's application for NATO membership, but does not support Sweden's bid, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday. "Our position on Finland is positive, but it is not positive on Sweden," Erdoğan said of their NATO applications in a speech to the AK Party deputies in parliament.