Video World Erdoğan: Türkiye enters new era by leaving 1st century of republic behind
12.31.2022 18:31
"Today, we are not only finishing one year and welcoming the new year but also entering a new era when we are leaving behind the first century of the Republic and stepping into its new century. We started the centenary commemorations of the National Struggle from Samsun in 2019.  We were actually hoping to have enthusiastic commemorations at every anniversary during the four-year period in the lead-up to the centenary of the proclamation of the Republic," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a new year message.
