Video World Erdoğan: Turkish intelligence killed Daesh ringleader in Syria
05.01.2023 11:38
Erdoğan: Turkish intelligence killed Daesh ringleader in Syria

"I would like to share new information with our public during this broadcast. There has been a development that shows our determined fight against terrorist organizations. Our National Intelligence Organization has been following the so-called leader of Daesh, code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, for a long time. This is the first time I am announcing this news, that this individual was neutralized as part of an operation by the Turkish national intelligence organization in Syria yesterday. God willing, we will continue our fight against terrorist organizations without any exceptions," Erdoğan stressed in his televised comments.
