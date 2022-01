Erdoğan: Turkey's exports leap to $225 bln record in 2021

"We are reaping the fruits, especially in exports, of our country's efforts and hard work in the past 20 years to bolster our foreign trade. Our exports reached an all-time high with $225.4 billion in 2021, having risen 32.9% year-on-year," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.