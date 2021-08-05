Erdoğan: Turkey maintains tireless efforts to put out forest fires

In an exclusive interview to A News late Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkish authorities have been maintaining tireless efforts to put out forest fires through air and ground operations. "There has been a huge increase in forest fires this year and there should be no room for politics here. Imagine that 187 fires broke out in 8 days, and out of these 187 fires, 15 fires are currently ongoing," Erdoğan added.