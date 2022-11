Erdoğan to meet Putin, Zelensky on grain deal: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be talking with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days, adding that concrete steps are needed to be taken on the grain deal issue as it is 'good for everyone'.