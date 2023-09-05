Erdoğan: There is no winner in war, no loser in peace

"Ankara's stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine is clear. We have always defended peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We have worked hard to prevent further bloodshed. Instead of magnifying the problem and adding fuel to fire, we tried to ensure that both sides meet on a common ground. We reiterate that we are ready to do our part when the stakeholders demand, saying that there is no winner of war and no loser of peace," Erdoğan said in a statement.