Erdoğan, Tatar praise close ties between brotherly countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Ersin Tatar participated in military celebrations marking the 47th anniversary of Turkey's Cyprus Peace Operation on Tuesday. Erdoğan and Tatar praised the close cooperation between the two brotherly countries, reiterating the need for a two-state solution for the settlement of the Cyprus issue.