Erdoğan slams international media for 'hypocritical' attitude

"Besides digital fascism, the Turkish world also suffers from the double-standard of the international media. The hypocritical attitude we witnessed during the 44-day Karabakh war revealed the importance of the issue for our countries," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech while addressing the Turkic Council Media Forum on Friday.