Erdoğan says current results put him far ahead of rival Kılıçdaroğlu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said current results showed him far ahead of candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in Sunday's presidential elections. In a fiery speech to an exuberant crowd outside his AK Party's headquarters in Ankara, Erdoğan said that he would respect the people's decision if the presidential vote goes to a runoff.