Erdoğan says Çanakkale Victory heralded Türkiye's independence

"The battle of Çanakkale was the rehearsal of our War of Independence, the herald of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye. We see Çanakkale as one of the most difficult and blessed struggles our nation has given to exist in these lands. No matter how much time has passed, we always proudly remember that great epic written here 108 years ago," Erdoğan said at a ceremony in the northwestern Çanakkale province.