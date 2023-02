Erdoğan: Quakes in southern Türkiye can be described as 'disaster of century'

Two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier in the week caused great destruction in 10 provinces, Erdoğan said in a statement on Thursday. "Earthquakes in southern Türkiye, which can be described as a disaster of the century, have caused great destruction in 10 provinces," Erdoğan said while inspecting search and rescue efforts in the province of Osmaniye.