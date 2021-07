Erdoğan praises global success of Turkısh Armed Forces

"Our success in Libya, both diplomatic and military, has led to a redistribution of cards not only in the Mediterranean, but throughout the world. Our support for our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters in the struggle for the liberation of Karabakh and the victory won in just 44 days once again turned all eyes on us," Erdoğan said in his speech during a graduation ceremony.