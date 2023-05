Erdoğan lauds Turkish youth for their support to democracy

Türkiye will overcome all problems and see even better days together, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday in a tweet addressing the youth in the wake of May 14's critical presidential and parliamentary elections. Thanking all citizens who went to polls last Sunday, Erdoğan praised the Turkish youth for "standing up for your willpower, freely reflecting your choice in the ballot box and shouldering our democracy."