Erdoğan issues message on occasion of Muslim festival Eid al-Adha

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Monday, saying: "We praise Allah who has allowed us to observe another Eid al-Adha. We wish that these sacred days will lead to auspicious results for our nation, the Islamic world and the entire humanity."