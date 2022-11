Erdoğan hopes anti-terror operations will make Türkiye's borders safe

Türkiye is determined to make the country and its borders safe through the operations it carries out against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday. "Hopefully, with these operations, step by step, we are determined to make every inch of our country safe, starting from beyond the border," Erdoğan said at an event in the central Konya province.