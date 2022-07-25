 Contact Us
Erdoğan hits out at Greece for eroding rights of Turkish minority
07.25.2022 13:18
"With the Lausanne Peace Treaty, our land borders were drawn, capitulations were abolished, the rights of the Turkish minority remaining in Greece were secured, and the non-military status of the Greek islands close to our coasts was confirmed. However, in the recent period, the conditions recorded in the treaty, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, have been ignored or deliberately eroded by Greece," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.
