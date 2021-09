Erdoğan: Greece opens doors to FETO terrorists, not asylum seekers

"Turkey has been left alone in its extraordinary struggle to prevent irregular migration originating from Syria. It is a shame on behalf of humanity that the doors that were closed against the oppressed Syrians were opened to the FETO murderers who attempted a coup in our country and martyred 251 of our citizens," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message.