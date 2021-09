Erdoğan: First unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Plant to be finished by 2023

"The facility in Akkuyu will contribute to our development with the electricity it will produce, to our environment with the reduction in carbon emissions, and to our breakthroughs in this field with its technology. At a time when climate change debates are increasing, the most important energy source alternative for countries like ours is still nuclear power plants," Erdoğan said.