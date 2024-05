Erdoğan: Efes-2024 drill based on peace support operation, no country targeted

Türkiye's president said on Thursday that the Turkish military's ongoing Efes-2024 drill does not target any country and is based on a peace support operation. "No country is targeted in the Efes-2024 exercise. Our exercise is carried out with a generic scenario based on a peace support operation," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to the military during the exercise in western Izmir province.