Erdoğan congratulates new Pakistan PM Sharif over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a phone call. Erdoğan wished that the election results will be beneficial for the friendly and brotherly people of Pakistan. Turkey and Pakistan have inseparable ties. Ankara has always sided with Islamabad. Turkey has made significant progress under the leadership of Erdoğan.