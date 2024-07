Erdoğan calls for support in effort for peace in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday stressed the importance of efforts for peace in neighboring Syria, urging all peace advocates to support this pivotal call. "We want peace in Syria, and we expect everyone who stands for peace to support this historic call," Erdoğan told journalists on his return flight from Washington, DC, where he attended a NATO leaders' summit this week.