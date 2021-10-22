Erdoğan calls for further economic cooperation with Africa

"Turkey-Africa relations are getting stronger day by day in a multidimensional way on the basis of equal partnership and win-win. Our total trade with the region increased from $5.4 billion in 2003 to $25.3 billion at the end of 2020. Our target is to increase this volume to $50 billion and then to $75 billion," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech during the Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum in Istanbul on Friday.