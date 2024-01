Erdoğan, Blinken discuss Gaza war and F-16 issues behind closed doors

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan sat down with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss various issues. These included the ongoing situation in Gaza, finalizing Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, and obtaining US approval for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets.