Video World Erdoğan and Raisi hold high-level talks in Ankara to discuss regional issues
01.24.2024 19:17
Erdoğan and Raisi hold high-level talks in Ankara to discuss regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warmly received his Iranian counterpart, President Raisi, in a grand welcoming ceremony held in the capital city of Ankara. As part of their official visit, the two leaders are jointly chairing the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council. The two leaders currently engaged in discussions on various aspects of the bilateral relationship between Ankara and Tehran, including political, economic, military, and cultural matters.
