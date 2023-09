Erdoğan, Aliyev meet in Nakhchivan to discuss bilateral relations

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the autonomous Nakhchivan exclave of Azerbaijan in response to an invitation from his counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. President Aliyev extended a warm welcome to Erdogan, marked by an official ceremony. Subsequently, the two leaders engaged in one-on-one discussions, covering a wide range of topics.