Emmanuel Macron hints at possible troop deployment to Ukraine

During a meeting with European leaders on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine as a display of Western determination in supporting Kyiv. While there was no unanimous decision on deployment, Macron stated that France would not dismiss the potential for future action to prevent Russia from emerging victorious in the conflict. Speaking to reporters following the talks, he emphasized the importance of sending a clear message to Moscow.