Drone footage shows Gazans queueing for food in Gaza's Rafah

As a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold in Gaza, recent drone footage reveals the extent of the struggle as thousands of residents line up for food in Rafah. This footage serves as a stark reminder of the severity of the situation, which has been confirmed by the U.N. World Food Programme's report stating that half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are facing starvation.