Disease spreads as aid fails to reach oppressed Gazans in Jabaliya

Hundreds of people protested Saturday in a refugee camp in the northern part of the Gaza Strip demanding food and medical supplies amid severe shortages. Chanting "we want to eat" and "no, no to starvation," the nearly 2,000 men, women and children marched through the streets of Jabaliya camp to express anger over the shortages caused by the Israel-Hamas war now in its fifth month.