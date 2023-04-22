 Contact Us
Video World Desantis Stumbles stoke anti-Trump Republicans' fear
04.22.2023 16:15
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Desantis Stumbles stoke anti-Trump Republicans' fear

For Republican voters hoping to see someone other than Donald Trump at the top of their party's ticket in 2024, the odds are looking slim. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - who is widely expected to challenge the former president in the Republican primary - for a time appeared within striking distance. In interviews with nearly two dozen Republican donors and their aides, many told Reuters they are largely fed up with Trump, seeing him as chaotic and unelectable.
Desantis Stumbles stoke anti-Trump Republicans' fear
Desantis Stumbles stoke anti-Trump Republicans' fear
Biden mulling launching re-election bid on Tuesday
Biden mulling launching re-election bid on Tuesday
Donald Trump calls U.S. President Joe Biden 'gaga'
Donald Trump calls U.S. President Joe Biden 'gaga'
Midday darkness: Rare solar eclipse plunges NW Australia into brief darkness
Midday darkness: Rare solar eclipse plunges NW Australia into brief darkness
Türkiye plays leading role in conflict resolution and mediation
Türkiye plays leading role in conflict resolution and mediation
Palestinian people prepare for Eid al-Fitr despite tensions
Palestinian people prepare for Eid al-Fitr despite tensions
Fox settles Dominion case, but bigger lawsuit looms
Fox settles Dominion case, but bigger lawsuit looms
Erdoğan: My nation not to give way to terrorists on May 14
Erdoğan: My nation not to give way to terrorists on May 14
Dozens of Yemenis killed in stampede in capital Sanaa
Dozens of Yemenis killed in stampede in capital Sanaa
Dozens confirmed dead in Beijing hospital fire
Dozens confirmed dead in Beijing hospital fire
U.S. arrests two for Chinese 'secret police station' in NYC
U.S. arrests two for Chinese 'secret police station' in NYC
Security forces arrest Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi
Security forces arrest Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi
Erdoğan: We challenged imperialism while breaking power of tutelage
Erdoğan: We challenged imperialism while breaking power of tutelage
Russian military holds second stage of Pacific drill
Russian military holds second stage of Pacific drill
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in response to North
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in response to North
Violent clashes continue in Sudan after short humanitarian pause
Violent clashes continue in Sudan after short humanitarian pause