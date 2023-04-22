Desantis Stumbles stoke anti-Trump Republicans' fear

For Republican voters hoping to see someone other than Donald Trump at the top of their party's ticket in 2024, the odds are looking slim. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - who is widely expected to challenge the former president in the Republican primary - for a time appeared within striking distance. In interviews with nearly two dozen Republican donors and their aides, many told Reuters they are largely fed up with Trump, seeing him as chaotic and unelectable.