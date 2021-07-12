Branson celebrates flight: Every thing was just magical

"I think like most kids, I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid and honestly, nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space. I mean, the whole thing was just magical and suddenly you're looking down and you're seeing three people looking up at you, hang on there, what are you doing down there? They, then we have this incredible earth. Anyway, I'm just taking it all in. It's just unreal," Richard Branson -- Virgin Galactic founder -- said in a statement.