 Contact Us
Video World Branson celebrates flight: Every thing was just magical
07.12.2021 11:10
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Branson celebrates flight: Every thing was just magical

"I think like most kids, I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid and honestly, nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space. I mean, the whole thing was just magical and suddenly you're looking down and you're seeing three people looking up at you, hang on there, what are you doing down there? They, then we have this incredible earth. Anyway, I'm just taking it all in. It's just unreal," Richard Branson -- Virgin Galactic founder -- said in a statement.
India set to overtake China as
India set to overtake China as "the most populous nation"
Unvaccinated Belgian woman dies of double Covid variant
Unvaccinated Belgian woman dies of double Covid variant
New documents reveal Assad Regime's atrocities in city of Homs
New documents reveal Assad Regime's atrocities in city of Homs
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed's ruling party wins majority in parliamentary election
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed's ruling party wins majority in parliamentary election
Bosnians remember 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide
Bosnians remember 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide
Erdoğan says Turkey will always stand with Bosnian people
Erdoğan says Turkey will always stand with Bosnian people
Powerful gang boss wades into post-assassination turmoil in Haiti
Powerful gang boss wades into post-assassination turmoil in Haiti
Haiti turmoil: Power vacuum brings rivalries to fore after assassination
Haiti turmoil: Power vacuum brings rivalries to fore after assassination
Death toll from Florida condo collapse rises to 90 as rescue crews recover more bodıes
Death toll from Florida condo collapse rises to 90 as rescue crews recover more bodıes
California blazes advance as heat wave engulfs Pacific west
California blazes advance as heat wave engulfs Pacific west
Branson celebrates flight: Every thing was just magical
Branson celebrates flight: Every thing was just magical
Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space and returns safely
Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space and returns safely
Rare march in Havana to demonstrate against economic conditions in Cuba
Rare march in Havana to demonstrate against economic conditions in Cuba
Afghan forces clash with fighters on outskirts of Kunduz
Afghan forces clash with fighters on outskirts of Kunduz
Power vacuum brings rivalries to fore after assasination
Power vacuum brings rivalries to fore after assasination
Little public celebration as concerns remain over Tigray
Little public celebration as concerns remain over Tigray