Borrell: European Union to give Ukraine €500 million for more weapons

"More support to Ukraine, including military support. I will announce that we at the European Union, will provide a new tranche of 500 more million to support military Ukraine. I'm sure we will have an agreement. We need this agreement and we will have it because we have to get rid of the oil dependency from Russia," Josep Borrell -- EU's high representative for foreign policy -- said.