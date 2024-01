Biden compares 'sick' Trump to Nazis in 2024 campaign launch

US President Joe Biden launched his harshest attack yet on Donald Trump as he kickstarted his 2024 reelection campaign Friday, accusing the Republican of echoing Nazi Germany and posing a threat to democracy. The 81-year-old Democrat branded his likely challenger in November a "loser" and "sick" in a speech on the eve of the third anniversary of the deadly January 6 Capitol attack by pro-Trump supporters.