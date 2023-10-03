 Contact Us
Armenian VOMA terror group recruits children into its ranks
10.03.2023
In the aftermath of Azerbaijan's counter-terrorism operation in Karabakh to restore its sovereignty, concerns are rising over the activities of the Armenian terrorist organization VOMA. This organization has been recruiting and training children in acts of violence and spreading racial hatred against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan launched a counter-terrorism operation in Karabakh to reclaim its full sovereignty over the region in September. Following this operation, separatist Armenians in Karabakh surrendered and dissolved their so-called statelet.

However, VOMA, one of the most famous Armenian terrorist organizations in the world, is continuing its activities to recruit Armenian children into its ranks.

This terrorist organization, composed of Armenians, has been using its social media accounts to call on Armenian children and youth to join their camps for mine-laying training.

The group is also known for involving underage teenagers in its "events," instilling ideas of "Miatsum" (racial purity) and hatred towards Azerbaijan, and making them memorize statements about the so-called racial supremacy of Armenians.

ARMENIAN MODEL ARMINE HARUTYUNYAN JOINS VOMA TERROR GROUP


Armenian model Armine Harutyunyan has also announced that she has joined the ranks of VOMA, making threats against Azerbaijan.

Harutyunyan gained fame for breaking beauty perceptions with her distinctive features and became the face of the renowned brand Gucci.

It's important to note that despite the 1949 Geneva Convention, to which Armenia is a signatory, and its 1977 Additional Protocols prohibiting the participation of children under the age of fifteen in military exercises, VOMA appears to disregard this prohibition.
