Afghans welcome American troops withdrawal, hope for peace

"After nearly 20 years the U.S. military has left Bagram airfield, the epicenter of its war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down Al Qaeda and the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks. The departure from Bagram airfield is significant, it is significant because it effectively brings to an end," Kathy Gannon -- Associated Press News Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan -- said.