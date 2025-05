Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye Urges Israel to Halt Strikes Harming Syrian Unity

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we explore the latest developments in Syria, including shifting power dynamics, security concerns, and Türkiye’s strategic position in the region. We also examine Türkiye’s deepening relations with the Turkic world, from economic cooperation to cultural ties and geopolitical alignment across Central Asia and beyond.