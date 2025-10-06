Türkiye's Diplomacy | Trump urges Israel to halt strıikes as dozens die in Gaza

In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy, we reflect on two years since Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza, which has resulted in over 67,000 Palestinian deaths and millions displaced. With the International Court of Justice and the UN condemning Israel’s actions as genocide, Gaza faces worsening famine and disease amid ongoing destruction. Global protests demand justice as the humanitarian crisis deepens, while international debates continue over Palestinian recognition and legal accountability.