Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Trump Backs Türkiye as Venue for Ukraine-Russia Talks

In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy program, we delve into former U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East, exploring its implications for regional alliances and American foreign policy. We also preview the high-stakes peace talks between Ukraine and Russia set to take place in Istanbul, examining Türkiye’s role as mediator and the prospects for diplomatic breakthrough.