Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Trump announces "total ceasefire" between Israel and Iran

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we unpack the recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran that ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire declared by President Donald Trump. Despite the truce, fresh missile attacks and rising casualties keep the region on edge. Join us as we analyze the causes behind the escalation, the fragile nature of the ceasefire, and the uncertain road ahead for peace in the Middle East.