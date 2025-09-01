 Contact Us
Video Turkey Türkiye’s Diplomacy | President Erdoğan attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit
09.01.2025 16:06
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | President Erdoğan attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we delve into the historic Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, where Türkiye asserts its active role while Putin and Xi Jinping strengthen their strategic alliance amid Western sanctions. As the SCO confronts crises from Yemen’s Houthi leadership loss to rising Gaza civilian casualties, and tensions flare between India and Pakistan, the call for a multipolar world order grows more urgent than ever.
