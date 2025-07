Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Northern Cyprus to Gaza amidst intensifying regional tensions

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we delve into the boiling tensions across the Middle East. From deepening support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, to escalating instability in Syria and the Caucasus, and Gaza's worsening humanitarian crisis alongside Israel's internal political turmoil – we'll analyze what lies ahead as displacement, hunger, and power struggles intensify.