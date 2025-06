Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Israel bombs nuclear sites in Iran as air war escalates

In this episodeof Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we dive into the recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and military targets, the mounting civilian casualties, and the growing tension on the streets of Tehran. As European diplomats meet in Geneva to seek de-escalation, we explore the impact of these events on Iran and the fragile prospects for peace in the region.