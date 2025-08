Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Gaza under siege

In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy, we explore Israel's tight grip on Gaza with man-made starvation and a blockade on two million people, analyzing Israel's deadly aid strategy, Ben-Gvir's incursion into Al-Aqsa, and the paralysis of peace talks in Doha, all amidst Türkiye and Egypt's ramped-up ceasefire efforts.