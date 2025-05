Türkiye’s Diplomacy | EU Faces Growing Challenges, Türkiye's Membership Crucial

In this episode, we explore the top developments from Türkiye and the surrounding region. Join us as we welcome Dr. Mehmet Çelik, editorial coordinator at Daily Sabah, and Dr. Şuay Nilhan Açıkalın, international relations professor at Hacı Bayram Veli University, for an insightful discussion on the latest political and diplomatic dynamics shaping the area.