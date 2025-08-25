Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Erdoğan welcomes naval parade in Istanbul Strait

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we examine Ankara’s renewed bid to mediate between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin as Ukraine calls for fresh peace talks. At the same time, Gaza descends further into crisis under relentless Israeli bombardment and occupation plans. With over 62,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—killed since October 2023, the global spotlight remains split between two of the world’s most urgent conflicts.