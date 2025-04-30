Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Erdoğan Urges Truce ın Gaza, Hails Italy's Role in Syria

In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy, we break down Turkish President Erdoğan's visit to Italy and what it signals for Ankara-Rome relations. We also examine Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney and the potential shifts in Canadian foreign policy. Plus, we explore U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, focusing on his bold crypto moves and implications for Türkiye-U.S. ties. Tune in for a global roundup of diplomacy, leadership changes, and Türkiye’s expanding influence.