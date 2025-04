Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Erdoğan Stresses Türkiye's Commitment To a Peaceful Ukraine

In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy, we explore Trump’s first 100 days and his positive approach toward Türkiye, including F-35 jet talks. We also discuss Türkiye’s role in Ukraine’s peace efforts and its growing ties with Gulf partners. Tune in for insights on Türkiye’s evolving foreign policy and its influence on global relations.