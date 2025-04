Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Antalya Forum 2025 Tackled Global Challenges Head-On

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy Program, we dive into the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, where leaders tackled pressing global challenges under the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy.” From Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s upcoming visit to Türkiye, to regional security, Palestine’s unification efforts, Gaza’s worsening crisis, and shifting alliances in Syria and Cyprus—Türkiye's diplomatic role is more vital than ever.