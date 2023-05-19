 Contact Us
Turkish leader Erdoğan vows to keep spirit of May 19 alive
05.19.2023 18:54
Turkish leader Erdoğan vows to keep spirit of May 19 alive

"May 19, which is the day of our youth, is a symbol of the determination of our beloved nation, which we are honored to be a member of, to resist the invasion attempts and the strongest sign of our love of freedom. This date is a turning point when freedom against captivity and hope against despair began to rise from across Anatolia. We will continue to keep the spirit of May 19, which saved our homeland from occupation despite all the hardships and impossibilities, alive and pass it on to future generations," Turkish leader Erdoğan said in a statement.
