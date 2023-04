Turkish leader Erdoğan issues message for Eid al-Fitr

"I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. We have left behind yet another Ramadan, the beginning of which is mercy, the middle is forgiveness, and the end is salvation from eternal torment. I thank Allah since he has enabled us, together with our loved ones, to reach this Eid al-Fitr as well in good health and well-being," Turkish leader Erdoğan said in a statement.